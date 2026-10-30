October 30, 2026 4:26 PM हिंदी

Indian Naval Ships depart Colombo after successful port call

Indian Naval Ships depart Colombo after successful port call

Colombo, Oct 30 (IANS) Ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS), comprising Indian Naval ships INS Tir, INS Sujata and Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sarathi, departed Sri Lanka’s Colombo, marking the conclusion of a successful port call, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

Before departing Colombo, the ships of 1TS undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Sri Lankan Navy ship Nandimithra, facilitating coordinated maritime manoeuvres and enhanced operational coordination and interoperability between the two maritime forces.

According to the Defence Ministry, the visit underscored the enduring maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka and reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional maritime cooperation and capacity building, in line with New Delhi’s vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

“The visit featured bilateral engagements between the Indian Navy (IN) and the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), reinforcing defence cooperation and the maritime partnership between the two nations. During the port call, the Senior Officer, 1TS, accompanied by the Commanding Officers of the ships, called on the Commander, Western Naval Area, Sri Lanka Navy. The interaction reaffirmed the close bilateral ties and the shared commitment of both navies to enhancing maritime cooperation,” the Defence Ministry stated.

“As part of the professional engagements, sea trainees of 1TS visited the Naval and Maritime Academy (NMA), Trincomalee, and interacted with their Sri Lankan counterparts. In a reciprocal engagement, SLN cadets from NMA visited the 1TS ships and gained insights into the squadron’s training facilities and activities. These interactions provided opportunities for the exchange of experiences and fostered professional camaraderie among the trainees of both navies,” it added.

As part of its community outreach initiatives, the Indian Navy personnel participated in a beach clean-up activity during the port call, promoting environmental sustainability.

The ships were also opened to visitors, including members of the local community and the Indian diaspora, providing an opportunity to interact with the crew and gain insight into the Indian Navy’s training and operational activities, the Defence Ministry mentioned.

The ships of 1TS arrived in Colombo on Tuesday as part of their training deployment and were accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Sri Lanka Navy.

“Anchoring Friendship, Strengthening Maritime Cooperation. Ships of the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) - INS Tir, INS Sujata and ICGS Sarathi - arrived at Colombo to a ceremonial welcome from the Sri Lanka Navy,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

“As part of the professional engagements during the port call, the DG Naval Training and the Commander, Eastern Naval Area, Sri Lanka Navy, interacted with sea trainees onboard,” it added.

--IANS

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