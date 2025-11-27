Indian missions across globe mark Constitution Day, highlight nation's democratic values

Santiago, Nov 27 (IANS) Several Indian diplomatic missions worldwide celebrated the Constitution Day, reaffirming their commitment to uphold the principles and ideals of the Constitution.

Also known as Samvidhan Divas, Constitution Day, is celebrated every year on November 26 and commemorates the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. The observance was officially declared in 2015 to honour the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

In Chile, as part of the celebration, the Indian Embassy in Santiago organised a programme that began with the solemn reading of the Preamble, followed by the screening of two documentaries on the Making of the Indian Constitution and the vision of B. R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

Indian Ambassador to Chile Abhilasha Joshi, Embassy officials and members of the Indian diaspora joined together to honour India's democratic values and the timeless spirit of the Constitution.

In the United States, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta celebrated Constitution Day with insightful remarks from the Indian Consul General Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan, Georgia State Representative Matt Reeves, and other distinguished guest speakers.

"They underscored the significance and enduring importance of the Indian Constitution in shaping India's democracy and governance, while also highlighting its relevance to global conversations on justice, equality, and civic responsibility," the Consulate General of India in Atlanta posted on X.

Addressing the gathering, the State Representative Matt Reeves emphasised the shared constitutional values between India and the United States, noting how both documents enshrine democratic ideals, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law -- principles that continue to guide both nations.

In his remarks, Consul General Lakshmanan reflected on the Indian Constitution as a beacon of inclusivity and progressive ideals, stressing its role in uniting a diverse nation and inspiring democratic values across the world.

Additionally, the Indian Consulate General in New York marked 'SamvidhanDiwas' with a solemn reading of the Preamble, reaffirming an unwavering commitment to the Constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

On the occasion, the Consulate team also paid respectful tributes to B. R. Ambedkar, whose vision continues to guide India's democratic journey.

--IANS

scor/sd/