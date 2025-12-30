Shanaya Kapoor gives a sneak peek into her 'yearbook', calls it 'an unforgettable 365'

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Actress Shanaya Kapoor, on Tuesday, took to her social media to share her ‘yearbook’, calling the year 2025 unforgettable.

The actress shared a fun video montage that featured happening glimpses of the past 365 days. From her exotic vacations to her work commitments, Shanaya shared a sneak peek into it all.

She wrote, “Yearbook ‘25! An unforgettable 365… See you next year!” with an evil eye emoticon followed by multiple other celebratory emoticons. Shanaya often keeps her fans updated with the happening events in her life.

Recently, the actress shared on her social media how she was enjoying a cozy movie night and also mentioned that a pimple had popped up on her cheek.

Sharing a video and photos from her cosy movie night at home, she captioned the post as, “Nothing beats a cosy movie night at home, and yes, I have a pimple on my cheek!” In the photo, the actress could be seen lying on a bed while taking a selfie. She also posted a close-up video showing off the tiny pimple on her cheek. She was seen relaxing and even playfully winking.

A few months ago, when Shanaya turned a year older on the 3rd of November, she gave a rare glimpse into her intimate celebration via photos on social media. The daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor had shared a series of images in which she was seen sitting on a luxury mini yacht. In one of the photos, she posed alongside her pet dog.

For the caption, Shanaya wrote, “The only birthday photos I took this year – my camera roll couldn’t keep up with the fun!! Thank you for all the love!” On the work front, Shanaya made her debut in the industry with “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan” alongside Vikrant Massey.

The actress is now preparing for her next film, “Tu Yaa Main”, in the forthcoming project directed by Bejoy Nambiar, where she will star opposite actor Adarsh Gourav.

--IANS

rd/