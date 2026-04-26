Indian envoy visits Makkah, checks arrangements for Indian Haj pilgrims

Riyadh, April 26 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan on Sunday visited Makkah and oversaw the arrangements for Indian Haj pilgrims.

Khan also received the first batch of Indian pilgrims arriving in Makkah from Madinah by train.

Consul General of India in Jeddah Fahad Suri, and Consul Haj Sadaf Choudhary were also present during the visit, according to a statement by the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on X.

"This year, a large number of Indian pilgrims will be using the Haramain High-Speed Railway for travel between Makkah and Madinah, in addition to its use for journeys between Jeddah and Makkah. This will reduce their travel time significantly and make the journey safer and more comfortable," the Indian Embassy posted.

On April 18, the first batch of Haj 2026 pilgrims departed from Delhi Airport for Saudi Arabia's Makkah. Chairperson of the Delhi Haj Committee, Kausar Jahan, was present at the airport to mark their departure.

Among the key initiatives for Haj 2026 are enhanced digital services through the Haj Suvidha App and the introduction of Haj Suvidha smart wristbands to help locate and assist pilgrims. For the first time, a short-duration Haj option of around 20 days has been introduced, offering greater flexibility.

The government has also increased insurance coverage to approximately Rs 6.25 lakh per pilgrim, strengthening financial and health security during the journey. Additionally, around 60,000 pilgrims will benefit from high-speed train connectivity between Makkah and Madinah, enabling faster and more comfortable travel.

Authorities have also put in place improved real-time monitoring and grievance redressal systems, enhanced medical screening and healthcare support, and better coordination for accommodation and transport services in Saudi Arabia. Hotel-style accommodation has been arranged in Makkah to provide improved facilities to pilgrims.

Haj operations will be conducted through 17 embarkation points across India, including major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Srinagar, ensuring regional accessibility and efficient logistics.

The government said it has accorded the highest priority to the welfare and well-being of Haj pilgrims, maintaining close coordination with Saudi authorities throughout the pilgrimage period. Pilgrims have been advised to follow all guidelines and travel advisories to ensure a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey.

--IANS

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