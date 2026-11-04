Indian envoy presents credentials to Cuba's Deputy FM, reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties

Havana, Nov 4 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Cuba Hansraj Singh Verma has presented copies of his Letters of Credence to Cuba's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo and reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Cuba stated, "Shri Hansraj Singh Verma, Ambassador-designate of India to the Republic of Cuba, submitted copies of his Letters of Credence to H.E. Ms. Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba. He reaffirmed India's enduring friendship, solidarity and support for Cuba and commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations."

On October 28, Hansraj Singh Verma met First Secretary from Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Monzote Olazabal. According to the embassy, Olazabal has been nominated to participate in the second Special Course for Diplomats from Central and South America and Caribbean Islands (CSACI) at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.

Upon arrival in Havana, Verma paid tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi statue. Prior to joining in Cuba, Hansraj Singh Verma served as India's Consul General in Sao Paulo.

On October 25, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State Vice President Ana Maria Mari Machado in New Delhi, with discussions held on strengthening parliamentary exchanges, capacity building, and cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed that closer parliamentary engagement will further strengthen friendship between India and Cuba.

"Pleased to meet with H.E. Ms. Ana Maria Mari Machado, Vice-President of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. Discussed strengthening parliamentary exchanges, capacity-building and cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals," Birla posted on X.

"Emphasising BRICS’ role in advancing the priorities of the Global South, reaffirmed that closer parliamentary engagement will further strengthen the longstanding bonds of friendship and solidarity between India and Cuba," he added.

In May, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Cuba's counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, where the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas such as health, development initiatives and capacity building.

--IANS

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