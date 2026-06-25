Indian envoy presents credentials to Bangladesh President, reaffirms commitment to strengthening partnership

Dhaka, June 25 (IANS) India's new High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, on Thursday presented his credentials to Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin, reiterating New Delhi's commitment to deepening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation across a wide range of sectors for the benefit of the people of both countries.

"The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, presented his credentials today to His Excellency Mohammed Shahabuddin, the esteemed President of Bangladesh, at Bangabhaban. The High Commissioner conveyed greetings on behalf of the Government of India and the people of India, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthening the multifaceted India-Bangladesh partnership, aimed at the mutual welfare of the peoples of these two sovereign nations," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X.

Meanwhile, India has resumed the issuance of tourist visas to Bangladeshi citizens after nearly two years following a suspension triggered by the July 2024 demonstrations, local media reported.

The announcement was made by High Commissioner Trivedi during his visit to the Indian Visa Application Centre at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka on Thursday.

"I am very happy to be able to announce the launch of general travel visas again. Visa applications can be submitted starting June 28. Urgent medical visas will continue to be provided for humanitarian reasons," he said, The Daily Star reported.

He said that visa services would be available at five centres in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Sylhet and Khulna, with plans to gradually expand the programme across Bangladesh.

"High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi visited the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park to review ongoing visa operations. During the visit, he noted that IVAC at Jamuna Future Park is one of India’s largest visa facilitation centres and serves as a key hub for people-to-people exchanges between India and Bangladesh," the High Commission said on X.

Trivedi arrived in Dhaka through the Petrapole-Benapole border crossing between India and Bangladesh on June 12.

Sharing the visuals of Trivedi’s arrival through the land route, the High Commission, in a post on X, said: "A warm welcome to High Commissioner-designate H.E. Mr Dinesh Trivedi and Madam Mrs Minal Trivedi to Bangladesh. HC designate crossed over to Bangladesh at the Petrapole-Benapole border checkpoint today, where he was received by Deputy High Commissioner Mr Pawan Badhe."

The move symbolically underscored the “central importance” of border connectivity in Bangladesh-India bilateral relations, with the newly designated Indian High Commissioner seeking to further strengthen ties between the two neighbours, local media reported.

--IANS

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