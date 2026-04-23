Indian envoy meets President of Israel, reaffirms New Delhi's commitment to strengthen partnership

Jerusalem, April 23 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to further strengthen Special Strategic Partnership between the two nations during a meting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of an event.

Singh met President Herzog during an event celebrating Israel's 78th Independence Day and extended warm greetings of the Indian leadership on the occasion.

"At an event celebrating Israel’s 78th Independence Day, Amb. J.P. Singh extended his warmest greetings to President H.E. Isaac Herzog on behalf of the leadership and people of India. Amb. reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership," Embassy of India in Israel posted on X.

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu extended wishes to Herzog on the occasion of Israel's 78th Independence Day and stated that the Special Strategic Partnership between the two nations continues to grow.

"On the joyous occasion of the 78th anniversary of Israel’s Independence, I extend heartfelt best wishes to H.E. Isaac Herzog and the people of Israel. The India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership continues to grow stronger, reflecting the deep friendship and shared commitment of our two nations to peace, innovation and mutual prosperity," the President’s Secretariat stated in a post on X.

Responding to President Murmu's wishes, Herzog stated that Israel deeply appreciates its special friendship with India and expressed readiness to work to strengthen it across various sectors.

"Thank you President of India for your good wishes on Israel’s Independence Day. We deeply appreciate the special friendship between Israel and India, and we continue to work to strengthen it across all fields of cooperation," Herzog posted on X.

On April 14, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, discussing West Asia situation and the Strait of Hormuz.

"Had a telecon this afternoon with Israel FM Gideon Sa'ar. Our discussion covered different aspects of the West Asia situation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Sa'ar stated that he told EAM Jaishankar that the US' stance in the negotiations that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons is important for the international community.

"A good conversation, as always, with my friend, India’s Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. We discussed Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and Lebanon. I said that the firm American stance in the negotiations on conditions that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons (no enrichment in Iran, removal of enriched material from Iran) is critical for the entire international community," the Israeli Foreign Minister posted on X after the call.

"I also said that Iran’s harm to freedom of navigation and the global economy through economic terrorism in the Strait of Hormuz requires action that will ensure the freedom of navigation for all countries, including India and our friends in the Gulf," he added.

The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, carrying nearly a fifth of global oil shipments.

The talks between two ministers took place amid tense security situation in West Asia after the first round of negotiations held between the US and Iranian officials failed to produce an agreement.

--IANS

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