Indian envoy meets Japanese parliamentarians, discusses deepening bilateral ties

Tokyo, July 17 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, on Friday attended the general meeting of the Japan-India Parliamentarians' Friendship League (JIPFL) held in Tokyo and explained the future goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"Ambassador Mallick attended the general meeting of the Japan-India Friendship Parliamentarians' League (JIPFL) held in Tokyo today, where she expressed gratitude for the league's ongoing contributions to deepening Japan-India relations," the Indian Embassy in Tokyo wrote on X.

"The Ambassador explained to the league members the outcomes of the Japan-India Annual Summit successfully held in New Delhi earlier this month, while also introducing the ambitious future goals set forth by Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Takaichi. As both countries prepare for the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Ambassador reiterated the importance of further strengthening parliamentary exchanges and dialogue to advance the development of the Japan-India Special Strategic Global Partnership," it added.

During her recent visit to India, PM Takaichi said that she and PM Modi will elevate the relationship between India and Japan to even greater heights.

During the 16th Annual India-Japan Summit at Hyderabad House in New Delhi earlier this month, PM Modi and PM Takaichi discussed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, including trade and investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges. Both leaders also spoke about regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements spanning Economic Security, Clean Energy, critical technologies and research and development.

During her visit, PM Takaichi noted that the evolved version of the "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" that she has advocated and the Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) that Prime Minister Modi backs share the objective of nurturing the Indo-Pacific into a rich ocean where freedom and prosperity can be enjoyed.

--IANS

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