Indian envoy Kwatra meets US Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra has met US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard during which both had an "engaging conversation" on various issues of mutual interest.

Taking to X, Kwatra on Sunday wrote: Pleasure to meet DNI @TulsiGabbard and her husband @abewilliamsdp. We had an engaging conversation on various issues of mutual interest"

Ambassador Kwatra also shared a photograph along with Gabbard and her husband Abraham Williams.

Though much details of the meeting were not immediately available, it came just days after US President Donald Trump announced to impose 25 per cent tariffs on India from August 7.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the welfare of farmers, small industries and youth remains the government’s “top priority” as the country stays on track to become the world’s third-largest economy.

PM Modi reaffirmed the resilience of the Indian economy amid turbulence triggered by US tariff hikes, saying that the country must remain vigilant about its economic interests and adopt ‘swadeshi’ products.

“There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world and this is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned,” the Prime Minister said during a rally at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Trump has announced 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods. He said India would also face an additional tariff penalty for buying Russian oil.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra was the 34th Foreign Secretary of India, from May 2022 to July 2024. Currently serving as Indian Ambassador to the US, he had previously served as the Ambassador to France and Nepal.

Tulsi Gabbard is the eighth US Director of National Intelligence.

She has held the rank of Lt Col in the US Army Reserve since 2021. Previously, she had served as US representative for Hawaii's 2nd Congressional district from 2013 to 2021.

She was the youngest state legislator in Hawaii from 2002 - 2004.

