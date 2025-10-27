Indian envoy attends foundation stone laying ceremony of Hindu temple in Canada

Ottawa, Oct 27 (IANS) Indian High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh K. Patnaik attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Ottawa, underlining the mutual cultural values that connect India and Canada.

Addressing the event, Patnaik highlighted that the upcoming Hindu temple will stand as a symbol of peace, service, and unity.

He was accompanied by his wife on the occasion.

The Indian envoy lauded BAPS, a socio-spiritual Hindu organisation, along with its volunteers, for their efforts in serving the community.

On the other hand, with the support of the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, the Hindu Mission of Canada and the Indo-Canadian Diaspora of Quebec in Montreal organised a profound talk on the Bhagavad Gita.

During the session, Acharya Umesh Dave shared insights on the Bhagavad Gita's spiritual teachings, recitations, and cultural significance.

He encouraged participants to embody the Gita's universal philosophy -- fostering self-discipline, duty, and inner harmony -- as guiding principles in modern life.

The attendees were also informed about the forthcoming 'International Gita Mahotsav 2025', scheduled in Kurukshetra, Haryana, from November 15 to December 5.

Earlier in July, Canadian MP Jamil Jivani submitted a notice of motion to the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, calling for the protection of the freedom to worship without fear of violence or criminal intimidation.

The motion called upon the Standing Committee to acknowledge that religious communities in Canada have faced increasing violence and criminal intimidation since 2021 and mentioned incidents involving attacks on Hindu Temples, churches, mosques and synagogues.

Additional security measures and legal protections are needed to stop criminals from targeting religious communities and attacking the freedom to worship in Canada, Jivani said.

The motion called upon the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage to recognise that protecting the freedom to worship without fear of violence or criminal intimidation is a fundamental part of Canadian Heritage and acknowledge that religious communities in Canada have faced increasing violence and criminal intimidation since 2021.

It said over 100 churches were burnt down or desecrated, Hindu temples targeted by violent protests, Jewish schools and synagogues targeted by fire bombings and shootings, and mosques targeted by assaults and vandalism.

Jivani urged the committee to conduct a study on threats to the freedom to worship in Canada from 2021.

