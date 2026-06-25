Indian embassy repatriates mortal remains of Ras Laffan incident victims

Doha, June 25 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Doha on Thursday said that the mortal remains of four out of 12 Indian nationals who passed away in the Ras Laffan Gas explosion incident are being repatriated.

"The mortal remains of 4 out of 12 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident are being repatriated to India today. We hope to repatriate other mortal remains soon as well. Embassy has kept the families and authorities informed," the embassy wrote on X.

The embassy also thanked the Qatari authorities and the Indian community organisations for their support and coordination. According to the social media post, the embassy has also been in touch with Indians who are injured in the accident.

According to a statement by the Qatari Ministry of Interior on Monday, 13 people died, and 66 others were injured due to a technical malfunction during an operation at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City. The Ministry also extended its condolences to the families of the deceased.

In a statement on X, Qatar Energy said there was an operational incident during start-up at Ras Laffan Industrial City, resulting in an explosion and fire at the Barzan local gas supply facility in the evening hours of Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar.

"I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar. We both share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," PM Modi wrote on X.

He added that India and Qatar remain steadfast in their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens and stand in solidarity with each other.

--IANS

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