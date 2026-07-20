Indian Embassy in Iran issues revised advisory for nationals amid increased instability

Tehran, July 20 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Iran on Sunday issued a revised advisory for Indian nationals amid an increase in levels of instability and conflict in Iran.

The advisory asked the nationals to postpone travel to Iran and asked any Indians who are already in Iran to consider leaving temporarily.

“Indian nationals intending to travel to Iran for any purpose should postpone travel for the time being until the security environment improves. Indians already in Iran should consider temporarily exiting Iran, using available flight options,” stated the advisory.

“Indian nationals who choose to remain in Iran should exercise the highest possible level of caution. They should carefully monitor the news to maintain full situational awareness and should avoid locations seeing higher levels of military activity, such as those along the southern coast of the country. Instructions issued by local authorities should be complied with carefully,” it added.

The Embassy also asked any Indian nationals present in Iran who have not yet registered their details with the Embassy to do so immediately, and to regularly monitor the Embassy's website and social media handles for further updates.

The tensions between Iran and the US have flared again recently as both sides have traded rounds of attacks across the Middle East.

Iran has ceased the fulfilment of its obligations under the peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States as Washington has violated its commitments under the deal, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said.

Meanwhile, US forces have completed another round of strikes against Iran, with more than 50,000 US troops in the Middle East remaining "highly vigilant," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"During the eighth consecutive night of US strikes, CENTCOM forces successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defence facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities," CENTCOM said in a post on social media platform X.

The US military also targeted Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which "launched attacks against US service members in Jordan on July 17," the command said.

–IANS

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