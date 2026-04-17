Indian diaspora helps stabilise Gulf amid regional uncertainty: Report

Abu Dhabi, April 17 (IANS) The Indian diaspora in the Gulf emerged as a quiet but powerful force during the recent turbulence in West Asia amid uncertainties across energy markets, logistics networks, and expatriate communities.

Often measured in economic terms through remittances and labour statistics, the Indian community demonstrated a far deeper reality defined by resilience, solidarity, and an ability to stabilise both host societies and fellow migrants in crisis situations, a report detailed this week.

“At the centre of this story is the United Arab Emirates, a country that once again demonstrated why it is widely regarded as a global anchor of stability in an otherwise volatile region. The Indian diaspora in the Gulf, numbering over 9 million across the region and nearly 3.5 million in the UAE alone, is one of the largest expatriate communities in the world. For decades, it has powered economies, built cities, and sustained families across borders. But during the recent West Asia tensions, its role evolved from economic contributor to community backbone,” a report in Gulf Today detailed.

As conflict disrupted travel routes, heightened fears of escalation, and triggered waves of misinformation, Indian community networks played a crucial role where formal systems were often slower to respond, it stated.

“Informal support groups, business associations, and resident welfare networks mobilised quickly. From arranging temporary accommodation for stranded workers to coordinating transport for those needing to relocate within the Gulf, the diaspora became an ecosystem of mutual aid. Equally significant was the role of Indian professionals across sectors," it mentioned.

“In healthcare, logistics, energy, and retail, Indian workers ensured continuity in essential services. Hospitals staffed by Indian doctors and nurses continued functioning seamlessly. Supply chains, many of which rely heavily on Indian managerial and operational talent, remained intact even as regional tensions threatened disruption. In energy infrastructure and port operations, Indian expertise quietly ensured that the Gulf’s critical arteries did not falter. This continuity mattered not just for host countries, but for the global economy," it further stated.

The report stressed that beyond economics, the most notable aspect was the humanitarian dimension, with Indian expatriates pooling resources to support the most vulnerable groups, including daily wage workers, new arrivals, and those facing employment uncertainty.

“Community kitchens, emergency funds, and volunteer networks became lifelines. Indian schools and cultural organisations in the UAE opened their doors for coordination efforts. In an era of digital misinformation, diaspora leaders also played a crucial role in disseminating verified information, preventing panic and ensuring calm,” it added.

Emphasising the Indian diaspora’s contribution, the report said, “In a world increasingly defined by uncertainty, this model of people-driven stability offers a powerful template. It shows that the strength of a nation abroad is not just measured by its diplomatic footprint but by the character of its people."

--IANS

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