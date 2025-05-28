Indian delegation thanks Congo for unequivocal condemnation of cross-border terrorism

Kinshasa, May 28 (IANS) A parliamentary delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde has successfully concluded its diplomatic mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), emphasising India's firm stand against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and garnering the African nation's support for its anti-terror stance.

The visit marks a significant outreach in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 unarmed tourists were killed.

On Tuesday, the Indian MPs met with senior Congolese leaders, including President of the Committee of Foreign Affairs of Congo's National Assembly Berthold Ulungu, Deputy President Christophe Bowulu, President of Sub-Commission in-charge of Foreign Affairs Jethro Muyombi Tshimbu, and Committee Member Igwabi Mushengezi Pauline.

The meetings highlighted India's decisive action against terrorism through Operation Sindoor and conveyed its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards terror networks operating from across the border.

The delegation underscored the gravity of the Pahalgam attack and shared details of India's Operation Sindoor, carried out to neutralise terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a symbolic show of solidarity, Berthold Ulungu strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack and extended condolences on behalf of the Committee to the families of the victims.

"Berthold Ulungu condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and conveyed that DRC shares the pain and grief of the people of India who are facing these atrocities. He conveyed condolences on behalf of the Committee to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack," the Indian Embassy in Congo said in a statement.

As a mark of respect, a moment of silence was observed during the meeting to honour those who lost their lives in the attack. Shrikant Shinde expressed gratitude for the gesture and the unequivocal condemnation of terrorism by the Congolese leadership.

The delegation also engaged with the local media, where they briefed journalists on Operation Sindoor, India's evolving approach to national security, and the country's resolve to eliminate cross-border terrorism.

Shinde provided insights into the fruitful discussions held with Congolese officials and appreciated the expressions of support and empathy received from the DRC government.

"The meetings were productive and reaffirmed the growing global understanding of India's new normal in dealing with terrorism," Shinde told reporters.

"We are thankful for the solidarity shown by Congo and its leaders during this critical time."

The diplomatic outreach in Congo is part of a broader Indian initiative to raise international awareness and support in its battle against cross-border terrorism, particularly from Pakistan-based networks.

Following the Congo visit, the delegation will now arrive in Sierra Leone, continuing India's diplomatic efforts to garner support from the Global South in its fight against terrorism.

