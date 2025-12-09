Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak arrives at Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port for five-day visit

Kuwait City, Dec 9 (IANS) Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sarthak arrived at Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port on Tuesday to a rousing welcome by the cheerful school children carrying the Indian tricolour.

Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated that ICGS Sarthak's five-day goodwill visit to Kuwait marks another milestone in defence and security ties and maritime cooperation between the two nations.

In a statement on X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated, "Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sarthak arrives in Kuwait. The ICGS Sarthak sailed into Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait today on a 5-day Goodwill Visit."

"The arrival of ICGS SARTHAK in Kuwait was warmly welcomed as school children waved the Indian tricolour and greeted the crew with enthusiasm and cheer. The Visit by ICGS Sarthak marks another milestone in India-Kuwait defence and security relations and maritime cooperation under our growing Strategic Partnership, reflecting our shared commitment to regional security and enduring friendship," it added.

Earlier in August, India and Kuwait held the seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi to review bilateral ties. The officials of two nations discussed various ongoing initiatives and avenues to further deepen their strategic partnership in various sectors, including political, trade, investment, defence, energy, culture and people-to-people ties.

Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ambassador Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs (AFM), Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, co-chaired the Foreign Office Consultations.

In a statement, the MEA stated, "During the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Both sides discussed the various ongoing initiatives and avenues to further deepen our strategic partnership in various spheres, including political, trade, investment, defence, energy, culture and people-to-people ties."

"They will continue to work closely on the implementation of the roadmap drawn out under the guidance of the leadership of both countries during the visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Kuwait in December 2024. It was decided to hold the meetings of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) on mutually convenient dates, at the earliest," it added.

India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Kuwait following its independence in 1961. Prior to the establishment of diplomatic ties, India was represented by a Trade Commissioner. The India-Kuwait relationship was upgraded to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ during PM Modi's visit to Kuwait in 2024.

"India and Kuwait share close historical, multifaceted relations. Bilateral trade between India and Kuwait stands at USD 10.2 billion per annum [FY: 2024-2025]. The presence of over one million strong Indian community in Kuwait is a testament to the strong people-to-people ties," the MEA stated.

