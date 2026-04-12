Indian classical rendition of UAE anthem by students goes viral, symbolises unity: Report

Dubai, April 12 (IANS) In a powerful display of cultural fusion and shared identity, a group of Indian students in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has captured widespread attention with a unique Indian classical rendition of the Gulf nation's national anthem, creating a viral moment that has resonated across communities.

The performance, organised by Dubai-based performing arts group 'Malhaar', features 13 Indian students playing "Ishy Bilady" (Long Live My Country) -- the UAE's national anthem -- using traditional Indian classical instruments such as the sitar, tabla, harmonium, flute and dholak.

The video, marked by its simplicity and sincerity, has been widely circulated on social media platforms, WhatsApp groups, and among school communities, earning praise for its creativity and emotional depth.

According to a report by Gulf News, the students were dressed in coordinated white traditional attire, complemented by scarves reflecting the colours of the UAE Flag, symbolising respect and unity.

The setting of the performance was intentionally minimalistic, allowing the music and the sentiment behind it to take centre stage.

The initiative was conceptualised and led by Jogiraj Sikidar, Founder and Director of Malhaar, who has been based in the UAE for more than two decades.

Sikidar said the idea stemmed from a desire to pay tribute to the UAE -- a country that hosts a large Indian diaspora -- and to highlight the emotional connection many expatriates feel towards their adopted home.

He noted that the aim was not just musical experimentation but also to capture the spirit of coexistence that defines life in the UAE.

By blending Indian classical traditions with a key symbol of Emirati national identity, the group sought to reflect how cultures can complement rather than compete with one another.

The rendition has struck a chord with audiences for its authenticity and symbolic value.

Viewers have praised the performance for showcasing how art can transcend cultural boundaries and foster mutual respect.

Many expatriates, particularly Indians living in the UAE, found the piece deeply relatable, as the national anthem forms a familiar part of everyday life through school assemblies and public events.

The performance also received appreciation from the official quarters.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi described it as a "heartwarming display" of India-UAE friendship, while Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, lauded the students for their "outstanding rendition" and the message of unity it conveyed.

Tricia Gajitos, reporter of the article, noted that the video's viral success lies in its emotional resonance rather than high production value.

At a time when global uncertainties often dominate headlines, the performance has emerged as a reminder of the power of cultural exchange and grassroots creativity in strengthening bonds between communities.

The episode also underlines the broader cultural landscape of the UAE, where diverse nationalities coexist and contribute to a shared social fabric.

The Indian community, one of the largest expatriate groups in the country, continues to play a significant role in shaping this multicultural environment.

As the video continues to gain traction, it stands as a testament to how music -- rooted in tradition yet open to innovation -- can serve as a bridge between nations, reinforcing a message of unity, belonging and collective identity.

--IANS

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