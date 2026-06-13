Women’s T20 WC: Bryce sisters power Scotland to 161/5 against Ireland

Manchester, June 13 (IANS) Captain Kathryn Bryce and her sister Sarah produced a batting masterclass to steer Scotland to a competitive 161/5 against Ireland in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

After an encouraging start from openers Katherine Fraser and Darcey Carter, Scotland recovered strongly from a mid-innings wobble through a game-changing third-wicket partnership between the Bryce sisters that laid the foundation for a challenging total.

Scotland negotiated the early overs cautiously, reaching 37 without loss before Ireland struck twice in quick succession. Ava Canning provided the breakthrough by dismissing Fraser for 15, caught at deep mid-wicket, before spinner Aimee Maguire removed Carter for 14 with a well-disguised delivery that crashed into the stumps.

At 37/2 in the sixth over, Scotland needed stability and found it in their most experienced duo. Kathryn and Sarah Bryce gradually rebuilt the innings before shifting gears after the Power-play. The pair rotated strike effectively against the spinners and capitalised on loose deliveries, steadily taking control of the contest.

The momentum swung decisively in Scotland's favour during the middle overs. Sarah was particularly aggressive, using her feet confidently against spin and striking boundaries through the off-side, while Kathryn mixed innovation with power, sweeping and driving fluently to keep Ireland under pressure.

Their partnership crossed three figures in the 16th over, with Kathryn reaching a well-crafted half-century off 31 deliveries. The stand eventually yielded 106 runs and transformed Scotland from a position of uncertainty into one of dominance.

Ireland finally broke through when Arlene Kelly removed Sarah for a superb 49, denying her a maiden Women's T20 World Cup half-century by a single run. Kathryn continued the charge and finished as Scotland's top scorer with a commanding 60 off 39 balls, featuring six fours and a six, before falling in the penultimate over.

Ireland fought back impressively at the death. Canning returned to claim three wickets, including Kathryn and Ailsa Lister, while Kelly and Maguire chipped in with crucial breakthroughs. The Scottish innings lost momentum in the closing stages, managing only 19 runs from the final four overs.

Despite the late slowdown, Scotland's total of 161/5 was built on the brilliance of the Bryce sisters and left Ireland requiring 162 to register their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup victory.

Brief scores:

Scotland 161/5 in 20 overs (Kathryn Bryce 60, Sarah Bryce 49; Ava Canning 3-27, Arlene Kelly 1-24) against Ireland.

--IANS

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