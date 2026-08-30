Indian Army Aviation pilots pull off daring rescue at 18,600 ft near Nun Kun

Srinagar, Aug 30 (IANS) Indian Army Aviation pilots successfully carried out a high-altitude casualty evacuation at 18,600 feet near the Nun Kun massif, overcoming strong winds and extremely challenging terrain to rescue a person stranded on a steep mountain slope.

The pilots faced a narrow window for a successful evacuation as daylight rapidly faded at that altitude.

At such extreme elevation, thin air significantly reduces engine performance and rotor lift. To compensate for the difficult conditions and reduce the aircraft's weight, the crew removed all non-essential equipment from the helicopter before undertaking the mission.

The aircraft was also operated with strictly limited fuel, allowing the crew to maximise the available lift capacity while retaining enough range to complete the evacuation and return from the remote location safely.

In a post on X late on Saturday, the official account of the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army said, "In a daring rescue mission at 18,600 ft near Nun Kun, Indian Army Aviation pilots evacuated a casualty from an extremely challenging slope with no landing space and strong winds. With the helicopter lightened by removing non-essential equipment and carrying limited fuel, the aviators executed the evacuation with exceptional precision, courage and determination, including a critical landing with one skid touching the slope."

"The mission, undertaken at the last available landing window of the day, stands as a testament to the skill, courage and compassion of Indian Army Aviation," it added.

After reaching the location of the casualty, the crew was confronted by powerful mountain winds and a steep slope where there was no suitable area for the helicopter to land.

The pilots maintained a precarious low hover while carefully balancing the aircraft, with one skid touching the mountain slope to stabilise the helicopter.

The patient was then secured swiftly by the crew before the helicopter safely descended from the difficult location, bringing the casualty out of the hazardous terrain.

The successful evacuation highlighted the operational preparedness, technical expertise and commitment of Indian Army Aviation personnel, who continue to undertake critical life-saving missions in some of the world's most challenging and demanding mountain environments.

--IANS

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