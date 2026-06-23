Indian Americans take priorities to Capitol Hill

Washington, June 23 (IANS) Nearly 200 Indian American delegates from 25 states are set to meet lawmakers and Congressional staff across the Capitol Hill on Tuesday as part of a major advocacy effort focused on strengthening the US-India partnership, advancing immigration reform and bolstering Indo-Pacific security.

The initiative, organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), is expected to bring delegates to more than 125 elected offices during its fourth annual Capitol Hill Day.

The meetings will focus on issues ranging from trade and security cooperation with India to critical minerals supply chains and the role of Indian Americans in the United States' economy, it said.

"This is a moment to translate influence into policy impact," said Khanderao Kand, FIIDS Chief of Policy and Strategy.

"Indian Americans contribute across technology, research, academia, hospitality, health care, small business, and agriculture, and our community is engaged in ensuring that Congress understands the issues that matter most to America's future," he added.

FIIDS said delegates will advocate on five major policy areas: Indo-Pacific trade and security, the US-India strategic partnership, Indian American contributions and concerns, immigration reform for US innovation, and critical minerals supply-chain security.

According to the organisation, the agenda reflects both the growing influence of Indian Americans in public life and broader concerns about US competitiveness, national security and democratic resilience.

The advocacy meetings will be followed by the US-India Partnership Summit later on Tuesday.

The event is expected to bring together diplomats, elected officials and policy leaders to discuss the future of bilateral cooperation.

FIIDS said speakers are scheduled to include Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Morrison, Deputy Chief of Mission Ambassador Mangya Khampa and other diplomats, elected officials and leaders focused on strengthening US-India ties.

The organisation's policy platform calls for greater Indo-Pacific resilience, stronger defence and technology cooperation between Washington and New Delhi, recognition of Indian American contributions, reforms to high-skilled immigration programmes and a long-term strategy for securing critical minerals supply chains.

FIIDS said that these priorities are increasingly important to America's economic strength and strategic competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global environment.

The organisation said this year's Capitol Hill Day reflects steady growth in participation.

It reported nearly 70 delegates in 2023, about 132 in 2024 and around 145 in 2025.

The nearly 200 delegates expected this year would make the 2026 gathering its largest till date.

--IANS

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