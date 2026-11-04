November 05, 2026 1:44 AM हिंदी

Indian Ambassador leads WWI heroes commemoration ceremony in Brussels

Indian Ambassador leads WWI heroes commemoration ceremony in Brussels

Brussels, Nov 4 (IANS) Ambassador of India to Belgium, Pranay Varma, on Wednesday led the Commonwealth-Belgian Joint Committee Commemoration Ceremony and Rekindling of the Eternal Flame at the iconic Colonne du Congres in Brussels.

“Ambassador Pranay Verma was honoured to lead the Commonwealth-Belgian Joint Committee Commemoration Ceremony and Rekindling of the Eternal Flame at the iconic Colonne du Congrès in Brussels on 4 Nov. 2026 in honour of the fallen heroes of the First World War. Together, we paid tributes to our brave soldiers and our shared history, reflected on the values that unite us, and reaffirmed our commitment to cooperation, peace and friendship across the Commonwealth family. Our sincere thanks to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the Belgian Ministry of Defence for bringing us together to mark this solemn occasion,” the Indian Embassy in Belgium stated on X.

Last month, India, Belgium and Luxembourg agreed to strengthen economic ties and explore opportunities to deepen cooperation in aerospace, research, innovation and higher education, according to a statement issued by the Commerce Ministry.

The 19th session of the India-Belgium-Luxembourg Economic Union (BLEU) Joint Economic Commission (JEC) was held in Luxembourg. The meeting provided a platform for India, Belgium and Luxembourg to review bilateral trade and investment relations and discuss opportunities to further strengthen economic cooperation across key sectors, the statement said.

The JEC was co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal; Director-General for Geo-Economy and Economic Diplomacy, Belgian Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Filip Vanden Bulcke; and Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defence, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Luxembourg, Henri Schumacher.

The discussions covered a broad range of priority sectors, including logistics, with a focus on air connectivity and ports, renewable energy and clean technology, financial services and FinTech, digital transformation and information and communication technology (ICT), healthcare and life sciences, Ayurveda and traditional medicine, and the agro and food processing industry.

--IANS

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