India welcomes France's visa-free transit for Indian travellers

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) India on Thursday welcomed France's decision to operationalise visa-free transit for Indian nationals passing through French airports, calling it a step that will ease travel and enhance people-to-people connections.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the removal of the transit requirement was agreed upon during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai in February, earlier this year.

He said that the decision underscores the deepening India-France partnership recently elevated to a Special Global Strategic Partnership during Macron's visit.

“We welcome the announcement on the operationalisation of visa-free transit for Indian nationals transiting through French airports. As you may recall, the removal of the requirement of transit visas for Indian passport holders was agreed upon between the Prime Minister and President Macron during their meeting in Mumbai in February this year. The Government of France has now operationalised this agreement, and Indian nationals transiting through mainland France exclusively by air will no longer need a transit visa with effect from 10th April 2026,” Jaiswal stated.

“The decision reflects the enduring partnership between India and France, elevated to the level of a special global strategic partnership during the recent visit of President Macron, and further facilitation of smoother movement of people and enhanced people-to-people ties,” he added.

In February, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron formally elevated the India-France relationship to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' in a historic move that signalled a "turning point" in bilateral relations.

The announcement came during high-level talks at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, marking Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first to the country's financial capital.

The leaders unveiled an ambitious roadmap in defence, technology, and health, reinforcing their commitment to the Horizon 2047 vision, a government release said.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri co-chaired the India–France Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Martin Briens in Paris.

According to the MEA, the discussions covered a wide range of topics, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cooperation in cyber and digital domains, and AI innovation, as well as initiatives aimed at strengthening human and cultural ties, in connection with the latest global and regional developments.

--IANS

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