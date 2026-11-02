India, Vietnam discuss ways to mark 55th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties

Hanoi, Nov 2 (IANS) India and Vietnam on Monday discussed ways to mark the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027.

The discussions took place during a meeting between National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Vietnam's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Politburo Member of the Communist Party's Central Committee, Le Hoai Trung.

"NSA Ajit Doval met Mr. Le Hoai Trung, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam. 2027 marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam," the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said in a post on X.

"Both sides discussed ways to commemorate this historic milestone in the spirit of India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," it added.

India and Vietnam elevated bilateral relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Vietnamese President To Lam's State visit to India in May.

Earlier in the day, NSA Doval held talks with Vietnam's Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang on cooperation in the security sector and agreed to continue promoting the existing multifaceted ties.

"India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today held talks with Senior Lieutenant General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Minister of Public Security of Vietnam. Bilateral security cooperation reflects the deep, profound, and mutually trusted civilizational partnership between India and Vietnam," the Indian Embassy on X.

"Both sides discussed current cooperation in the field of security and agreed to continue promoting the existing multifaceted relations even further. The two sides also exchanged views on developments in the region and around the world," it added.

NSA Doval also met Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, where both sides reviewed the status of ongoing defence cooperation and agreed to further strengthen activities in this field, the Indian Embassy said.

NSA Doval arrived in Hanoi on Sunday on an official visit during which he will meet the Vietnamese leadership in line with the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

--IANS

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