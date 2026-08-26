India-Vietnam coast guards deepen maritime ties; joint exercise set for tomorrow

Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) held their 7th High-Level Meeting (HLM) in Chennai, where both sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in maritime security, law enforcement and environmental sustainability, officials said on Wednesday.

The meeting was held on Tuesday under the framework of the 2015 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Coast Guard Cooperation between India and Vietnam.

It was co-chaired by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, and Major General Luong Dinh Hung, Vice Commandant of the Vietnam Coast Guard.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions focused on several key areas of bilateral maritime cooperation, including Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Maritime Law Enforcement, Marine Pollution Response and capacity building.

The two sides also reviewed the progress of ongoing bilateral engagements and discussed measures to further enhance operational coordination and cooperation between the two Coast Guards.

"Both sides reviewed ongoing bilateral engagements, including professional exchanges and ship visits, and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation and interoperability," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

During the meeting, the Indian and Vietnamese Coast Guards emphasised the importance of maintaining regular institutional interactions to strengthen mutual understanding and coordination.

Both sides also highlighted the role of training programmes, professional exchanges, sharing of best practices and reciprocal ship visits in building greater trust and improving operational cooperation.

The Ministry said that the meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries to work together in the spirit of friendship and cooperation to promote maritime safety, security and environmental sustainability across the region.

As part of the continuing bilateral engagement, the India-Vietnam Coast Guard Joint Exercise, SAHYOG-HOPTAC, is scheduled to be conducted at sea on August 27, 2026.

The upcoming exercise is expected to provide an important platform for personnel from both Coast Guards to improve operational coordination and strengthen interoperability during maritime operations.

--IANS

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