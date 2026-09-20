Pakistan: 14 infants’ deaths expose healthcare crisis

Islamabad, Sep 20 (IANS) A sudden fire at the neonatal unit of one of Pakistan’s most prominent state-run hospitals in late August claimed the lives of 14 babies.

An article by Islamabad-based foreign correspondent Farhan Bokhari highlighted the grievous nature of Pakistan’s healthcare system, especially against the backdrop of its recent attempt to mediate between the U.S. and Iran.

The article, titled “Deaths of 14 Infants Exposes Unwelcome Facts About Pakistan’s Global Image” and published in Nikkei Asia, focused on the tragedy at a public hospital established four decades ago with Japanese funding.

The fire, caused on August 26 by a fault in an air-conditioning unit, quickly spread through the nursery where 15 newborns were being kept in incubators or on oxygen. Only one baby survived.

The incident drew sharp criticism, exposing contradictions in Pakistan’s image. While the country projects itself as the “Islamic world’s only nuclear-armed nation” and a mediator in global conflicts, it continues to face an economic crisis that undermines basic services such as healthcare, education, and emergency response.

Bokhari wrote that the tragedy underscored class disparities. The elite enjoy privileges, while the less privileged rely on underfunded hospitals. He argued the incident has tarnished Pakistan’s global image, showing its inability to meet even basic needs.

He cited the United Nations’ latest Human Development Index (HDI), which ranked Pakistan 168th in 2026, down from 147th in 2016, placing it in the “low human development” category. HDI rankings are a key measure of quality of life and well-being.

Pakistan’s external debt stood at USD 138.8 billion as of June 2026. Bokhari noted that the country spent about 7 per cent of its GDP on debt servicing last fiscal year, compared to less than 1 per cent on healthcare.

While Pakistan continues to invest in infrastructure projects such as six-lane motorways, pressing issues like healthcare and education remain neglected.

Following the tragedy, the government dismissed a senior civil servant in Islamabad responsible for healthcare.

Bokhari pointed out that only 4 per cent of Pakistan’s population pays taxes, more than one-third lives in extreme poverty, and billions are spent annually on defence against India. He warned that without urgent reforms, such tragedies may recur.

--IANS

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