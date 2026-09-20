CM Adityanath hits out at Hamid Ansari, Rahul Gandhi for 'maligning' India's culture

Greater Noida, Sep 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused former Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of being unable to uphold the dignity of their positions, while accusing them of attempting to "malign" India's culture and creating an "identity crisis" for the country.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of the 'Utkarsh Nari Samman, Yuva Swabhiman' programme in Greater Noida.

Earlier, Hamid Ansari triggered a controversy by citing a remark attributed to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru about what he described as the perceived threat posed by "Hindu right-wing communalism".

CM Adityanath termed Ansari's remarks as "unfortunate" and "scary" for the nation's culture and tradition.

"Some people aren't able to uphold the dignity of their positions and instead make it a habit to act in contrast to it," he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that Ansari's statements were a "part of the agenda to malign India's reputation in the world, that is continuously being attempted by certain anti-India forces".

He accused the former Vice President of insulting the Hindu Sanatan tradition, saying: "Attempts were made to link it to terrorism."

While admitting that an individual can have personal opinions, he said: "A person who holds a significant office is expected to act according to the rules laid out by the Constitution and should make a major contribution towards the country's sovereignty and integrity."

"When such lost people enter into India's system, they damage the country and attempt to create a wrong image of the nation," he remarked.

Further, CM Adityanath also came down heavily on LoP Rahul Gandhi over his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore, accusing him of displaying uncivilised behaviour.

A political row erupted after a comedian allegedly mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sharing the stage with LoP Gandhi during the Indore event.

"No civilised person behaves in this manner," CM Adityanath remarked.

The Chief Minister underlined that India's culture teaches one to respect women, elders and disabled people.

"Those who have not learnt such values and principles and instead have made it their life's aim to insult India, cannot be expected to understand the thought behind 'Vasudeva Kutumbakam' (World is one family) or to respect women at par with the Almighty," he said.

The Chief Minister added: "Their sole aim is to create confusion among people, in order to further create a situation of anarchy. This is the reason why such people are attempting to lead the actions which can demean India, create an identity crisis for the country and endanger women's dignity."

He asserted that India's culture doesn't teach bigotry and communalism.

"Followers of Santan Dharma have given refuge to several people in times of their crisis, for which many countries are still grateful to India," he stated.

--IANS

cg/uk