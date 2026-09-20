Asian Games: Gagan Narang video calls Elavenil after double silver, shares advice for mixed-team event

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Former Olympic medallist and Elavenil Valarivan’s mentor Gagan Narang video-called the Indian shooter after her double-silver feat at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and urged her to quickly reset and focus on the mixed team event.

Elavenil enjoyed a memorable day at the Games on Sunday, helping India win silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event before adding another silver in the individual competition at the Aichi Pref. General Shooting Gallery.

Narang, who has guided Elavenil’s development through his academy, shared a video of his conversation with the shooter on social media and offered her advice on recovering, staying focused and keeping things simple ahead of the next event.

“Two medals at the Asian Games! Congratulations, Elavenil, on a fantastic performance. Two medals are a reflection not just of what happens on competition day, but of the years of discipline, patience, hard work and countless hours behind the firing line,” Narang wrote on Instagram.

Narang, who himself won two silver medals at the 2010 Asian Games, said the focus of his conversation with Elavenil was on what comes next, rather than dwelling on the medals already won.

“It was good to catch up after the event, celebrate what has been achieved and then quickly turn our attention to what comes next, the Mixed Team event,” he wrote.

Elavenil revealed that Narang called her while she was on her way for her dope test and that their conversation included specific insights from the individual final.

“Gagan sir video called me. I was just going for my dope, and I took a few minutes off, and I was talking to Sir. He did have some really good insights about my finals, and I am glad that he had that noted down and he could give that to me and I could work on it,” Elavenil said during a media interaction.

“So, yes, I did speak with him. It was a very, very happy call. And of course, he did tell me about me following his footsteps, which, again, I am very grateful to learn from him,” she added.

The former shooter advised Elavenil to recover well, stay hydrated, eat right, sleep well and trust the technique and routine that had brought her to the Asian Games.

“Stay in your own bubble and take the next match one shot at a time,” Narang wrote.

He also asked her not to overanalyse the previous matches, chase scores or medals, or make sudden changes to her technique or equipment.

“Don’t get caught up in expectations, social media or what others are shooting,” he added.

Having already secured two silver medals, Elavenil is now set to compete in the mixed team 10m air rifle event, with pre-event training scheduled before the competition.

--IANS

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