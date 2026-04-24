India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise reinforces military cooperation, improves interoperability

Tashkent, April 24 (IANS) The seventh edition of India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise 'Dustlik' culminated with a final validation exercise and closing ceremony at the Gurumsaray Field Training Area in Namangam, on Friday. According to the Indian Defence Ministry, the exercise reinforced military cooperation and improved interoperability between the Indian Army and the Armed Forces of the Uzbekistan.

The exercise enhanced preparedness for joint operations to neutralise unlawful armed groups, while providing an opportunity to exchange best practices in counter-terrorism, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) stated on Friday.

Exercise Dustlik is a yearly event conducted alternatively in India and Uzbekistan. The last edition was conducted at the Foreign Training Node, Aundh, Pune, in April 2025.

The Indian Armed Forces contingent, comprising 60 personnel, was represented by 45 personnel from the Indian Army, mainly from a Battalion of the Mahar Regiment and 15 personnel from the Indian Air Force. The Uzbekistan contingent also comprised approximately 60 personnel from the Uzbekistan Army and Air Force.

The Defence Ministry stated that the aim of Exercise Dustlik is to foster military cooperation and enhance combined capabilities to execute joint operations in semi-mountainous terrain. It would focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning, joint tactical drills and basics of special arms skills. The exercise also establishes a unified operational algorithm between the command-and-control structures of both contingents for planning and execution of joint operations.

Exercise Dustlik enabled the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting joint operations and will further strengthen interoperability, operational synergy and joint command and control coordination between the contingents.

The exercise also facilitated developing bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both countries, enhancing the level of defence cooperation and further fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

The joint training culminated with a 48-hour validation exercise aimed at validating the tactical drills for joint operations, emphasising Preparation and Execution of Joint Special Operations, aimed at Neutralisation of Unlawful Armed Groups.

--IANS

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