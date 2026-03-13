India, US continue talks for mutually beneficial trade deal: Commerce Ministry

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday said that India and the United States continue to remain engaged in discussions for a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement, rejecting media reports that suggested a pause in negotiations.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that there has been no hold on bilateral engagement between the two countries.

It said both sides are actively working towards a trade agreement that will benefit businesses and economic cooperation in both nations.

“We have noted a media report regarding ongoing trade talks with the US. It is denied that there is any hold off in bilateral engagement. It is reiterated that the two sides remain engaged for a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” the ministry said.

The clarification comes at a time when India and the US are increasing diplomatic and economic engagement across multiple areas, including trade, defence and supply chain cooperation.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi.

Landau visited India from March 3 to 6 to represent the US at the global conference and to discuss several aspects of bilateral cooperation.

According to the US State Department, the visit focused on strengthening ties in areas such as defence, critical minerals and counternarcotics, while also working to deepen commercial and economic relations between the two countries.

The discussions also aimed to expand market access for American businesses and advance the shared vision of both nations for a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, brought together global leaders, policymakers, industry representatives and strategic experts to discuss major international issues.

The three-day event was organised by the Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs.

--IANS

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