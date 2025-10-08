October 08, 2025 10:56 PM हिंदी

India, UK hold meet to fast-track CETA implementation, double trade by 2030

India, UK hold meet to fast-track CETA implementation, double trade by 2030

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday met Peter Kyle, UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, here with a view to move forward with the operationalisation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and double the bilateral trade by 2030.

Kyle is in India as a part of the massive trade delegation accompanying UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his two-day official visit to India.

“The meeting marked a significant step towards operationalising the India-UK CETA, with both Ministers agreeing to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to oversee its implementation and delivery,” according to the ministry statement.

In a post on X, Goyal said it was a pleasure to meet Kyle, and reaffirm “our shared commitment to advancing the India-UK economic partnership”.

“Our discussions focused on accelerating the implementation of our landmark trade deal and delivering its gains through the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO). We remain steadfast in our resolve to translate ambition into achievement, fostering growth, generating employment, and deepening ties between the two sides,” the minister noted.

Goyal also co-chaired a powerful session on advanced manufacturing, a cornerstone of the India-UK partnership.

“From AI to aerospace, automotive to semiconductors, we are putting the India-UK FTA into action. Two innovative economies, one shared future,” said Goyal.

He further stated that the bright future for India-UK ties is reflected in the largest business delegation from the UK that is accompanying him on this visit.

He also welcomed Eli Lilly’s $1 billion investment in India to expand its manufacturing capacity.

“This reaffirms our nation's position as a global hub for innovation, R&D, manufacturing, and healthcare solutions. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has made remarkable progress in enhancing Ease of Doing Business and building global trust in its quality ecosystem that has made it one of the most preferred investment destinations,” Goyal highlighted.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

‘Seven-star’ Rajputana Royals through to semifinals of the Archery Premier League at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: APL

Archery Premier League: ‘Seven-star’ Rajputana Royals through to semis

West Indies players need self-belief to make a comeback in the 2nd Test against India: Richardson

West Indies players need self-belief to make a comeback in the 2nd Test against India: Richardson

India, UK hold meet to fast-track CETA implementation, double trade by 2030

India, UK hold meet to fast-track CETA implementation, double trade by 2030

Attack on CJI: Karnataka Police file FIR against accused lawyer

Attack on CJI: Karnataka Police file FIR against accused lawyer

One of the best innings I have seen Beth Mooney play, says Australia skipper Alyssa Healy in Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women's World Cup: One of the best innings I have seen Mooney play, says Australia skipper Healy

Beth Mooney’s ton, fine all-round bowling help Australia win 17th match against Pakistan in Women's World Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women's World Cup: Mooney’s ton, fine bowling help Australia win 17th match against Pakistan

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share fun pictures from their Abu Dhabi trip

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share fun pictures from their Abu Dhabi trip

Rupali Ganguly says 'excited for the new era' as PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

Rupali Ganguly says 'excited for the new era' as PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

A. Manimekhalai among India's most inspiring women leaders on Candere Hurun list

A. Manimekhalai among India's most inspiring women leaders on Candere Hurun list

UP: Scooter explosion injures six in Kanpur’s Mishri Bazar, forensic teams begin probe

UP: Scooter explosion injures six in Kanpur’s Mishri Bazar, forensic teams begin probe