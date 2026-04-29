India-UAE partnership deepens amid shifting regional dynamics

Abu Dhabi/New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The bilateral partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is likely to deepen, reflecting strong alignment and shared understanding amid the West Asia crisis.

This growing trust is also evident in the recent official remarks of Emirati leadership, a report said on Wednesday.

The UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, during the tensions in West Asia noted that Indians in the UAE are “considered family by the leadership of this country”, adding that “your family in the UAE is not alone", highlighting the strong societal and strategic bonds between the two countries.

According to a report in the think tank 'Politeia Research Foundation', this characterisation goes beyond conventional diplomacy and reflects a partnership based on mutual trust, interdependence, and long-term stability.

“Amid a fragile ceasefire, all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have suffered Iranian missile and drone attacks, but the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suffered the most. It has borne the brunt and suffered significant damage. Yet when peace talks were held in Islamabad, its interests were not adequately taken into account—as if it did not exist or matter in the broader diplomatic calculus," the report detailed.

The report stated that during the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran — when the UAE came under attack from Iranian missiles and drones – Pakistan appeared to express greater sympathy towards Iran. Through its statements and actions during the conflict, Islamabad was seen as indirectly endorsing Iran's position rather than recognising the UAE’s security concerns.

“This created frustration in the Emirates. In response, it reportedly asked Pakistan to repay around $3.5 billion that it had previously lent. This frustration was also evident in the reactions of UAE-based experts and commentators on social media, many of whom openly criticised Pakistan’s stance," it mentioned.

The report highlighted that New Delhi stayed in close contact with the Emirates throughout this period, with the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visiting the UAE to convey India's message of support and solidarity following the ceasefire announcement.

During the visit, he met with the Emirati leadership and held discussions on regional security, energy stability, and the wider implications of the conflict.

The report noted that India emphasised strong focus on the safety and welfare of the large Indian diaspora in the UAE, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to continued stability and strengthening of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“India consistently condemned the attacks on the UAE and other GCC countries, reiterating that their sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected. India also co-sponsored a United Nations Security Council resolution that strongly condemned Iran’s egregious attacks on Gulf countries, reaffirmed their sovereignty, and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, further underscoring its clear diplomatic support for the UAE during the crisis,” it added.

--IANS

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