India, UAE discuss ways to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with UAE Minister of State and Special Envoy to India Reem Al Hashimy, where both sides reviewed the bilateral ties and discussed ways to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During the meeting, Misri and Al Hashimy also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and global issues of mutual interest.

Sharing details about the meeting on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE stated, "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met UAE Minister of State and Special Envoy to India, HE Reem Al Hashimy. They reviewed the entire gamut of India-UAE bilateral relations and discussed ways to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and global issues of mutual interest."

Earlier, India's Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal welcomed Vikram Misri as he arrived in the UAE for an official visit.

On October 20, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting in Mumbai, where they reviewed bilateral ties and discussed opportunities to enhance comprehensive strategic and economic partnership.

EAM Jaishankar noted that the India-UAE relationship is living up to its promise as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Additional Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Aseem Mahajan and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"A productive meeting with DPM and FM UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, undertaking a comprehensive review of our wide - ranging ties. The breadth and ambition of our cooperation is visible across the domains of trade, investments, energy, technology, logistics, defence, education and people-to-people ties. The India-UAE relationship is living up to its promise as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also took to X to share details regarding the meeting between EAM Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed holds an expanded meeting with His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the friendly Republic of India, in Mumbai, where they discuss new opportunities to enhance the comprehensive strategic and economic partnership between UAE and India, and to expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation in vital sectors, in support of the two countries' aspirations for further growth and prosperity," UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to India came after EAM Jaishankar's recent visit to the UAE, where he held talks with UAE leadership and attended the Raisina Middle East Dialogue.

--IANS

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