April 10, 2026 11:32 AM हिंदी

India to outpace China, other economies as growth slows in Asia-Pacific region: ADB

India to outpace China, other economies as growth slows in Asia-Pacific region: ADB

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) India is set to outpace the broader Asian region, and China, even as growth across developing Asia and the Pacific is projected to slow down over the next two years amid geopolitical headwinds, according to a report released by Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday.

According to the ADB analysis, economic growth in developing Asia and the Pacific is projected to ease to 5.1 per cent in 2026 and 2027, down from 5.4 per cent last year, weighed by geopolitical tensions and persistent trade uncertainty.

In contrast, India’s growth is forecast to remain relatively robust at 6.9 per cent in 2026, before accelerating to 7.3 per cent in 2027, supported by resilient domestic consumption.

"Most economies in developing Asia and the Pacific will see their growth outlook worsen this year and in 2027," the report noted, as it highlighted India’s relative strength.

Moreover, the ADB said the region is entering this uncertain global environment from a position of strength, backed by robust domestic demand, steady labour markets and higher public infrastructure spending. However, risks remain tilted to the downside.

"Growth in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is projected to decline to 4.6 per cent this year and 4.5 per cent next year, from 5 per cent last year, with continued property market weakness and slower export expansion expected to weigh on activity," the report said.

A prolonged conflict in the Middle East could push up energy and food prices and tighten financial conditions, posing the biggest threat to the region’s outlook, ADB Chief Economist Albert Park said.

The report also flagged that continued volatility in global trade policies could further weigh on growth prospects across the region.

Despite these headwinds, resilient private consumption and strong demand for artificial intelligence-related goods are expected to provide some support to regional economies.

In addition, oil prices are projected to stay elevated in the near term but would gradually stabilise if geopolitical tensions eased.

--IANS

ag/na

LATEST NEWS

Gold, silver decline nearly 1 pc as profit booking offsets demand

Gold, silver decline nearly 1 pc as profit booking offsets demand

Cameron Diaz: Everybody wants to be famous, but there is a cost to it

Cameron Diaz: Everybody wants to be famous, but there is a cost to it

Neha Sharma: I look worse with makeup

Neha Sharma: I look worse with makeup

Rupee gains by 10 paise ahead of RBI deadline to unwind positions

Indian rupee gains ahead of RBI deadline to unwind positions

Harrison Ford: I was socially ill, psychologically not well

Harrison Ford: I was socially ill, psychologically not well

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi steps out for midnight pregnancy cravings, Vivek Dahiya comes to the rescue

Forest claim first-leg draw at Porto in Europa League QF first-leg

Forest claim first-leg draw at Porto in Europa League QF first-leg

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram reveal daughter’s name as Nyomica

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram reveal newborn daughter’s name as Nyomica

Global crude oil prices jump over 1 pc despite US-Iran ceasefire amid fresh strikes

Global crude oil prices jump over 1 pc amid US-Iran ceasefire

Producer Dhananjayan on Jana Nayagan leak: Don't kill the revenues and future of Tamil cinema! (Photo Credit: KVN Productions/X)

Producer Dhananjayan on Jana Nayagan leak: Don't kill the revenues and future of Tamil cinema!