India to equip 30 Myanmar security officers with essential peacekeeping skills

Naypyidaw, July 21 (IANS) India-Myanmar United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Training Course, which began in Naypyidaw on Monday, will equip 30 mid-level officers of Myanmar security forces with essential peacekeeping skills in conflict situations.

The 14-day training programme, being held from July 21 to August 1, is conducted by New Delhi's Centre for UN Peacekeeping (CUNPK), with major focus on de-escalation, conflict management and protection of civilians.

The training course would be conducted by a three-member Indian Mobile Training team from the CUNPK, preparing mid level officers from Myanmar security forces with necessary and essential skills for peacekeeping.

Seven similar training programmes have been conducted between India and Myanmar from 2016 to 2019.

India's Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur and the Vice Chairman of the State Administration Council and Deputy Prime Minister Vice Senior General Soe Win inaugurated the training programme on Monday.

The Indian Ambassador recapitulated India's commitment to the programme as well as constitutionalism and federalism in the context of Myanmar's ongoing peace process.

Thakur also mentioned India's significant contribution to international peacekeeping, recalling its assistance with over 290,000 peacekeepers since 1950, along with over 5000 peacekeepers currently deployed in nine out of 11 active UN Missions.

Focusing on enabling participants with the skills to de-escalate and manage conflicts, rules of engagement for protection of civilians and operational planning in complex peacekeeping operations, the CUNPK will also provide practical insights for executing missions in diverse and challenging conditions and maintaining stability.

Defence cooperation has been a strong pillar of bilateral relations between the two countries. High-level visits, enhanced training, capacity building and support in provision of specific equipment and technologies have led to a more wholesome relationship and better understanding of mutual security concerns.

Additionally, India has been offering avenues of capacity building to Myanmar under various schemes like Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), Indian Council for Cultural Affairs (ICCR) Scholarships and other training programmes.

