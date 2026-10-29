India, Thailand discuss strengthening ties in trade, commerce and investment

Bangkok, Oct 29 (IANS) India and Thailand on Thursday held discussions on further strengthening ties in various sectors, including trade, commerce and investment.

The discussions were held between India's Ambassador to Thailand, Puneet Agrawal, and Deputy Permanent Secretary in Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sirilak Niyom, on Thursday.

"Ambassador Puneet Agrawal met Ms. Sirilak Niyom, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand on 29 Oct. They discussed a range of issues aimed at further strengthening India–Thailand relations, including trade, commerce and investment," the Indian Embassy in Thailand posted on X.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with Thailand's Senate President, Mongkol Surasajja, in New Delhi and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across trade, tourism, education, defence, Ayurveda, and Yoga.

During the meeting, Birla and Surasajja explored deeper parliamentary cooperation, sharing best practices and collaboration in counterterrorism, disaster management and international affairs, including within the BRICS framework, to advance shared priorities of both nations and people’s welfare. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was also present during the meeting.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Complex in Parliament House in New Delhi on October 26-27.

"Delighted to meet H.E. Mr. Mongkol Surasajja, President of the Senate of Thailand, and reaffirmed the enduring friendship between India and Thailand, rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilisational ties. We discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, tourism, education, defence, Ayurveda and Yoga, with India’s Act East Policy providing fresh impetus to our partnership," Birla posted on X.

"We also explored deeper parliamentary cooperation, sharing best practices and collaboration in counterterrorism, disaster management and international affairs, including within the BRICS framework, to advance our shared priorities and people’s welfare," he added.

On October 26, Puneet Agrawal called on Thailand's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, with discussions focussed on further strengthening Strategic Partnership and enhancing cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Thailand stated, "Ambassador Puneet Agrawal paid a courtesy call on Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand HE Mr. Sarun Charoensuwan. Discussions focussed on further strengthening the India-Thailand Strategic Partnership and enhancing cooperation in the areas of mutual interest."

On October 20, Puneet Agrawal called on Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sakesan Kantha, with discussions focussed on further strengthening cooperation between air forces of two nations through bilateral exercises, joint operations and training programmes.

--IANS

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