April 23, 2026 7:50 PM हिंदी

India targets Thomas & Uber Cup glory with Sindhu, Sen, Satwik-Chirag; SAI extends Rs. 1.45 crore support

India targets BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals glory with PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag; SAI extends Rs. 1.45 crore support

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has provided extensive logistical and financial support exceeding Rs. 1.45 crore to assist the Indian badminton team at the upcoming BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24 to May 3.

A 34-member Indian team, including 20 players, five coaches, and nine support staff, is scheduled to go to Denmark for the prestigious team championships. Prominent athletes such as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will compete, alongside rising stars in both men’s and women’s categories. The lineup also features several athletes from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core and Development groups.

The Indian men are grouped with Canada, Australia, and China in the Thomas Cup, while our women are paired with Denmark, Ukraine, and China in the Uber Cup. India made history by winning the Thomas Cup title in 2022, defeating Indonesia in the final to secure its first title. This remarkable achievement marked India's rise as a global power in men’s team badminton.

The Rs. 1.45 crore support package approved under TOPS includes coverage for airfare, accommodation, visa fees, accreditation, daily and food allowances, insurance, and out-of-pocket expenses for all team members. Additionally, SAI has established a comprehensive support system, comprising specialised coaches, physiotherapists, trainers, and masseurs who travel with the team.

The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2026 hold increased importance within the larger context of Indian badminton, particularly because the sport will be absent from the 2026 Commonwealth Games. As India prepares to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, badminton is anticipated to be a major event in the centenary edition of the Games.

Thomas Cup 2026 squad: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikant, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwik Sairaj, Chirag Shetty, Amsakarunan Hariharan, M R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila

Uber Cup 2026 squad: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Devika Sihag, Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, S Kavipriya, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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