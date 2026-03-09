India T20 WC win is a moment of redemption for Gambhir: Paranjape

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) India's triumph in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was not only a landmark achievement for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side but also a moment of redemption for head coach Gautam Gambhir, said former India cricketer and national selector Jatin Paranjape.

Gambhir, who succeeded Rahul Dravid as head coach following India's T20 World Cup victory in 2024, had faced mounting criticism in the run-up to the tournament after a difficult run in other formats - India lost a Test series 2-0 to South Africa and suffered a 2-1 to New Zealand in an ODI series.

But at the same time, India claimed the 2025 ODI Champions Trophy and the T20 Asia Cup under Gambhir's coaching, and Sunday's triumph added a second consecutive ICC title against his name. With two ICC white-ball trophies in as many years, Gambhir now stands as the most successful head coach in the history of Indian men's cricket.

“This victory is also significant for Gautam Gambhir. In many ways, it feels like a moment of redemption for him as a coach and leader of this group. Gautam has always believed in clarity, strong intent, and backing players who can change games.

“This win validates that approach and, more importantly, sets the platform for him to shape this team with confidence as they start building towards the 2027 ODI World Cup,” Paranjape said to IANS on Monday, a day after India became the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles, clinch a triumph on home soil and grab back-to-back silverwares in the shortest format.

His tactical acumen remains a subject of debate, but results in the shortest format have been difficult to dispute. Gambhir, a two-time World Cup winner as a left-handed opener, has long demonstrated a command of acing T20 cricket - a fluency he has now carried into the coaching role and was evident on Sunday.

Paranjape, the co-founder of KheloMore and member of the BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee, also highlighted the rise of Suryakumar Yadav as captain, as the right-handed batter joined the esteemed company of India men’s captains to win a World Cup, which includes Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

“Suryakumar Yadav is an interesting story as captain because he wasn’t the obvious choice early on. But if you look at the last three or four years, his growth as a player has been tremendous, and that confidence seems to have carried into his leadership as well,” he added.

Paranjape also noted that Suryakumar’s ability to bring the best out of the players is a standout aspect as a leader of the Indian team, citing Sanju Samson’s example. “What stands out about Surya is that he’s a player’s captain. He keeps the environment open and treats players as equals, backing them to think and express themselves.

“You can see that with someone like Sanju Samson. The talent was always there, but Surya has given him the freedom and confidence to play his natural game, and when a captain shows that kind of trust, players tend to deliver for the team,” he added.

--IANS

nr/bc