India supports ongoing efforts to stop war: Iran after EAM Jaishankar-Araghchi talks

Tehran, April 6 (IANS) India has stressed the importance of restoring stability and security in West Asia, and expressed support for ongoing efforts aimed at stopping the war, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Sunday and discussed the recent developments about the situation in West Asia.

"Iran's Foreign Minister, referring to what he described as grave crimes committed by US and Israeli forces against the Iranian people -- including attacks on industrial and production infrastructure, as well as peaceful nuclear facilities under safeguards -- also highlighted continued rhetoric by US officials openly threatening strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure," read a statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry after the phone conversation between the two leaders.

During the conversation, Araghchi emphasised the responsibility of the international community and the United Nations to "confront violations of international law and prevent the normalisation of war crimes".

The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the "firm determination" of the country's people and armed forces to defend the national interests and security, "warning about the broader consequences of US and Israeli military actions for regional and global stability".

"India's Foreign Minister, noting the importance of restoring stability and security in the region, expressed support for ongoing regional and international efforts aimed at stopping the war," the Ministry statement read.

Earlier on Sunday, EAM Jaishankar said he received a call from Araghchi, during which the two leaders discussed the prevailing situation in the region.

EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, said, "Received a call from Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi of Iran. Discussed the present situation."

He, however, did not elaborate on the specifics of the conversation.

The interaction comes amid rising tensions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. The region has seen heightened military activity and sharp rhetoric from multiple sides, fuelling concerns of a wider conflict.

--IANS

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