April 27, 2026 12:46 AM हिंदी

Tiger Shroff sets new fitness goals: 60 kgs starting to feel light

Tiger Shroff sets new fitness goals: 60 kgs starting to feel light

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Apart from being an action star, Tiger Shroff is also a fitness inspiration for many, known for his toned physique and perfect abs.

Through his latest social media post, Tiger revealed that, having hit a new milestone in his fitness journey, he has started to feel 60 kgs of weight on each side light, leaving him both ecstatic and scared.

Posting a glimpse from his recent intense workout session, Tiger wrote on Insta, "60 kgs (each) starting to feel light...scary feeling under that weight (sic)."

He added the track "Lady (Hear Me Tonight)" by Modjo as the background music.

Aside from his impeccable fitness, Tiger is also known to steal hearts with his incredible dance moves.

Recently, Tiger offered a heartfelt tribute to the legend Michael Jackson with an impressive performance on the iconic track "Billie Jean".

The 'Baaghi' actor claimed that the 'King Of Pop' taught him everything he knows about movement.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Tiger shared a video of dancing to the memorable number. He was seen recreating the iconic steps by Michael Jackson, such as moonwalking and the leg shuffle.

“He taught me everything I know about movement. About presence. About what it means to give a stage everything you have,” Tiger captioned the post.

Tiger further tagged the “Michael” biopic page on Instagram. The biopic made on the life of the American singer chronicles his journey from his time in the Jackson 5 in the 60s to his early solo career.

Michael Jackson has been played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the movie, marking his film debut. The primary cast of the biographical drama includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo in key roles, along with others.

“Michael” reached the cinema lovers on April 24 this year.

--IANS

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