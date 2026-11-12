India suffer 0-5 defeat to New Zealand in Auckland friendly

Auckland, Nov 12 (IANS) India suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat to New Zealand in their first friendly of the November international window at the Go Media Stadium on Thursday.

Jesse Randall scored twice, while Chris Wood and Lachlan Bayliss also found the net as New Zealand registered a comprehensive victory. An own goal by Indian defender Bijoy Varghese opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

The defeat marked India's first-ever appearance on New Zealand soil. The two teams will meet again in their second friendly in Christchurch on Sunday.

India goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, returning to the national team after his last appearance in June, produced several impressive saves to prevent an even heavier defeat. However, he received little support as the hosts maintained control for long periods of the contest.

New Zealand took the lead in the fifth minute following a scramble inside the Indian penalty area, with Varghese inadvertently putting the ball into his own net.

India gradually settled into the game and created a promising opportunity in the 19th minute. Ryan Williams broke down the right following a combination with Varghese and delivered a cut-back for Manvir Singh, but Callan Elliott made a timely block to deny the Indian forward.

Kaith kept India in contention with a series of saves, including two interventions to deny Randall around the half-hour mark. However, the New Zealand forward eventually found the net in the 34th and 43rd minutes, giving the hosts a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time.

India head coach Khalid Jamil made five changes at the break, introducing Jay Gupta, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mehtab Singh, Ricky Meetei Haobam and Muhammad Suhail. Suhail and Ricky made their international debuts.

Despite the changes, New Zealand continued to dominate. Wood headed home the fourth goal in the 57th minute before Bayliss volleyed in the fifth in the 74th.

Kaith produced another outstanding save in the 78th minute, denying Bill Tuiloma from the penalty spot before recovering to stop the rebound.

Jamil later handed international debuts to David Lalhlansanga and Tomba Singh Haobam. Tomba attempted a long-range effort in the 88th minute, but goalkeeper Alex Paulsen made a comfortable save.

--IANS

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