November 12, 2026 4:30 PM हिंदी

Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Barun Sobti team up for crime caper ‘Pushpak Vimaan’

Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Barun Sobti team up for crime caper ‘Pushpak Vimaan’

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Barun Sobti are set to share screen space in the upcoming crime caper “Pushpak Vimaan.”

The series is co-created and written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Featuring Jaideep, Abhishek and Barun in the lead roles, the series marks a shift from the intense storytelling that Sharma is known for, exploring the genre of comedy instead. Speaking about the series, Sudip Sharma, Creator and Director, said in a statement, “With Pushpak Vimaan, I wanted to explore a very different creative space. It is a crime caper, but one in which the humour comes from the characters, their circumstances and the sheer unpredictability of the situations they find themselves in. Netflix is where I choose to experiment, and it was the natural home for a story of this nature. It provided the space to explore the genre freely and to bring this unusual ensemble of characters to life.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India added, “Pushpak Vimaan is a show we are very excited to announce. Firstly, this is our next franchise with Sudip Sharma whose distinct style of combining a compelling story with a deep commentary on society has always found critical as well as audience love. With Pushpak Vimaan, we’re happy to champion Sudip’s creativity once again, this time with a comedy series he wrote, showran and directed and it’s an unputdownable caper. It’s one hell of a fun ride that we can’t wait for our audiences to experience.”

Produced by Film Squad Productions LLP, “Pushpak Vimaan” is a crime caper that blends humour with an unusual mix of characters and a chain of events that gradually spirals out of control. The series also highlights Netflix's continued association with storytellers looking to experiment with genres and explore fresh creative ideas.

The project marks the second collaboration between Sudip Sharma and Netflix, following their successful association on “Kohrra.”

--IANS

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