IPL 2026: Score of 200‑210 was par, but we dropped too many catches, admits GT skipper Gill

Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders ended Gujarat Titans’ five‑match winning streak with a 29‑run victory at Eden Gardens on Saturday, a result that lifted them to sixth place on the points table and kept their playoffs hopes alive. GT skipper Shubman Gill admitted his side’s fielding lapses proved costly, including dropping Finn Allen twice as he went on to smash a fiery 93.

“Looking at the wicket, 200‑210 was par score, but we dropped too many catches. Pitch was good, the odd one was stopping, but I felt we batted well to get to the score we did. No concerns, but our fielding could've been a lot better.

“We set a certain standard, and dropping 3 sitters - we didn't deserve to win this one. Looking at it that way, best to have a game like this now than in the Qualifiers. I think rest and recover for a couple of days, travel back to Ahmedabad, see how the wicket is, and then plan accordingly (for the next game),” Gill said at the conclusion of the game.

KKR are now at sixth spot and behind the Punjab Kings, who are at fourth place. GT, who had thrived in bowler‑friendly conditions during their winning run, were undone by Eden Gardens’ batting surface and a poor fielding display, with Allen’s explosive 93 proving to be the difference.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane lauded his batters for their intent, as they posted a massive 247/2. “Very good game, really happy with two points. Amazing to see Allen, Angkrish, and Green's knocks. Credit goes to these batters. Preparation has always been fantastic. Talk was all about taking one game at a time. Intent was amazing. Don't forget they're a quality bowling attack. It was amazing to see batters going out there and dominating.”

Speaking of bowlers, Rahane lauded Saurabh Dubey and Sunil Narine. “It's all about trusting their ability. All these guys have been doing well in the domestic season. Saurabh Dubey played well in the Vidarbha league. When he came here, all the coaches thought he had the talent.

“Credit to these guys who have been doing well, working hard, it's all about belief and confidence. Makes my job easy when you know Sunil Narine is in the team. Varun was struggling, but credit to him as well. The courage to play with a sore foot,” he said.

Player of the Match Sunil Narine reflected on his milestone appearance, as his spell of 2-29 ensured GT ended 29 runs short. “It comes with hard work. The guys have been training really well, putting in the hard yards, and it's showing. Hope it continues, no matter what the tournament has in store for us.

“It's all about planning what is in front of you. Every game brings a different challenge. All about trying to win the scenarios and trying not to overthink. Being a senior guy, God has given me the talent and health to play 200; hopefully, I play many more,” he said.

Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who struck a career‑best 82 not out, said: “Yes, I did, especially because we won. Got so easy for me, just had to give him (Allen) a strike and watch from the other end. That was my role at the start of the innings.

“I'm not used to the keeping duties; it's taking everything out of me. The score says it all. I thought it was a great surface. Hope we can play on these surfaces every game. They have to kick me out of the nets, I play a lot of balls. Ever since I was a kid, my coach, Abhishek Nayar, has gotten me used to hitting 1000 balls a day.”

--IANS

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