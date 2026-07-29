India strengthens global digital cooperation through DPI partnerships with 24 countries

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The government has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with 24 countries to share population‑scale digital solutions to accelerate global digital transformation, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

These agreements provide a framework for cooperation on capacity building, knowledge and best‑practice exchange, joint workshops and expert consultations, feasibility and e‑readiness assessments, and the development, piloting and scaling of proven digital solutions, Union MoS Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said in Lok Sabha.

Over the past decade, the government has built a robust ecosystem of open, interoperable and inclusive digital platforms that have transformed public service delivery, promoted financial inclusion, fostered innovation and created new opportunities for citizens and businesses.

Now its focus extends towards building a globally connected, trusted and inclusive digital ecosystem. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) was one of the key priority areas of the Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meetings during India's G20 Presidency in 2023.

Government-supported technical workshops and virtual consultations have showcased India Stack and other population‑scale solutions, while detailed feasibility discussions held with partner countries assessed readiness of partner countries.

"Significant progress has been achieved with countries of the Global South, including the conclusion of Implementation Framework Agreement (IFA) and a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Kenya for implementation of DigiLocker," the minister said, adding that development of a foundational DigiLocker solution in Cuba has commenced.

Bilateral consultations have progressed with partner countries such as Lao PDR, Seychelles, Venezuela, Armenia, Fiji, Guyana Colombia for the potential adoption of key Indian digital solutions, including e-Sanjeevani, e-Office, e-Hospital etc.

The Government regularly facilitates study visits and technical interactions for foreign delegations, enabling them to engage with key institutions like Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), National e-Governance Division (NeGD), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), National Informatics Centre (NIC), etc.

These engagements enable partner countries to discuss implementation challenges and draw on India’s experience in developing its Digital Public Infrastructure. Some of the recent study visits include delegations from Kenya, Rwanda, Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa, the minister noted.

—IANS

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