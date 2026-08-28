India steps up humanitarian assistance to Nepal, third flight to carry more relief material

Kathmandu/New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) India is stepping up its humanitarian assistance to Nepal following the devastating flash floods that has left hundreds dead, with a third aircraft carrying relief supplies expected to depart for the neighbouring country Friday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Addressing a bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the flight would carry 12-13 tonnes of essential supplies, including portable generators, dignity kits, food, water purification tablets and medicines, based on requirements conveyed by the Nepali side.

“As this tragedy unfolded, the same day we mobilised our humanitarian assistance efforts and we had one aircraft; the first aircraft departed on 26th August in the evening. It carried 10 tonnes of relief materials, which included temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines. Thereafter, there was a second departure which happened yesterday, 27th August at around 10.30 am in the morning. This particular flight carried 37.5 tonnes of relief material, which included tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, gen sets, medicines and food items,” Jaiswal stated.

“And then we are considering the third flight to be leaving this evening, expected to be leaving this evening... The items that this particular flight will be carrying will include portable gen sets, dignity kits, food, water purification tablets, medicines, and things that have been requested by the Nepali side to us... The total load of this particular flight would be something around 12 to 13 tonnes...overall keeping in mind that this flight also takes off we would have sent 60 tonnes of relief materials to Nepal through our humanitarian assistance,” he added.

Jaiswal also said that India was preparing additional support for Nepal, including a tunnel rescue team, with a recce team being flown in first to assess the ground situation and the equipment required for the operation.

"As requested by Nepal, we are preparing to send a tunnel rescue team, for which a recce team is being flown in first to assess the on-ground situation and what sort of equipment will be required. We are also sending a medical team to Nepal. In addition, we have also offered Bailey bridges along with associated technical teams so that connectivity can be restored quickly in the affected parts of Nepal and we can help in rescue and relief efforts... One Bailey bridge is already in Nepal and can be deployed for relief and connectivity efforts,” the MEA spokesperson mentioned.

The catastrophic flash floods in Nepal's Bhote Koshi River have led to the death of nearly 550 people while 977 still remain out of contact.

The floods, believed to have been triggered by an avalanche on a transboundary river between Nepal and China upstream of the Bhote Koshi River, left a trail of destruction along the river banks downstream, sweeping away several human settlements, roads, hydropower projects and transmission infrastructure, among other facilities.

--IANS

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