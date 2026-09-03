India stabilising factor, useful counterweight to China's dominance in Asia: Belgium Defence Minister

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Emphasising the strategic importance of India’s growing defence capabilities, Belgian Defence and Trade Minister, Theo Francken, on Thursday said that Belgium has a direct security interest in the country's expansion of its military-industrial base.

He noted that a stronger Indian defence sector could contribute to greater stability across South Asia and the Indian Ocean, a key region for the Belgian economy.

Francken also said that a stronger India could help offset China’s growing influence in Asia and contribute to a more balanced regional power structure.

“India wants to rapidly expand its military-industrial base. We have a direct security interest in that. India is a stabilising factor in South Asia and in the Indian Ocean, a vital artery for our economy. A stronger India can provide a useful counterweight to China's dominance in Asia and thus ensure a more stable balance of power. India is also a useful factor in the search for peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine,” said Francken in a post on X, highlighting his ongoing two-day official visit to India, along with the Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

“Finally, Indian companies operate on a scale that is unthinkable in Europe. That opens up economic prospects for our defence companies. We are here to turn those into concrete cooperation,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Francken in New Delhi, during which the two leaders reviewed defence ties and defence industrial cooperation.

Singh stated that several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and contracts under the defence industrial cooperation were signed.

Underscoring Belgian expertise that could support the Indian Army, Francken noted that border disputes with China in the Himalayas have led to several deadly clashes over the years, with the latest confrontation in 2020.

He highlighted that India is seeking to strengthen its capabilities in the region with a new tank, the ‘Zorawar’, designed to operate at very high altitudes of more than 5,000 metres.

“The Belgian company John Cockerill can supply the tank turrets for it. Another Belgian company, OIP, is already supplying sights for their heavy ‘main battle tank’ Arjun. Thales Belgium already produces 70mm rockets in India. FN Herstal also now has an agreement in hand to produce rifles in India together with an Indian company. Minister Singh expressed his high expectations for this cooperation at our meeting,” the Belgian Defence Minister mentioned.

Francken further said that given its geographical location and complex geopolitical environment, India is heavily dependent on the sea for its foreign trade, making its economy vulnerable to maritime blockades. The Indian Navy, he said, is therefore investing heavily in mine countermeasures.

“Belgian companies like the Ostend-based Exail Robotics are world leaders in underwater drones for mine countermeasures. We also have the NATO Center of Excellence for Mine Countermeasures in Ostend. Intensive cooperation is a natural fit here. The Indians are explicitly asking for it,” he stated.

Highlighting the growing defence cooperation, Francken said, “This is just a glimpse of the various ways Belgium and India can strengthen each other militarily. To seize this momentum, we have appointed a permanent Belgian defence attaché in New Delhi, who will also be accredited for Singapore. We will also intensify cooperation in the area of training, and our frigate Leopold 1 will call at the port of Mumbai.”

--IANS

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