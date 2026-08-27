August 28, 2026 1:47 AM हिंदी

India-Sri Lanka review bilateral defence cooperation, explore new avenues for joint training

India-Sri Lanka review bilateral defence cooperation, explore new avenues for joint training

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) General N.S. Raja Subramani, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces, on Thursday, interacted with Vice-Admiral Damian Fernando, Sri Lanka Navy Commander, during his official visit to India.

"CDS General N.S. Raja Subramani interacted with Vice-Admiral Damian Fernando, Sri Lanka Navy Commander, during his official visit to India. ​The leaders reviewed existing bilateral defence cooperation, explored new avenues for joint military training and capacity enhancement, and discussed key regional security matters to further deepen the India–Sri Lanka strategic partnership," the Integrated Defence Staff said on social media platform X.

Earlier on Thursday, Vice-Admiral Fernando called on Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi, with the discussions focusing on the progress of various initiatives under the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Plan between the two countries.

"The two sides reviewed activities and projects under the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Plan and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest," the Ministry of Defence said on X.

Fernando also met Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, where the two sides discussed ways to strengthen maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Indian Navy, during the meeting both sides reaffirmed commitment to uphold peace and stability in the Indian Ocean (IOR) region, aligned with India's Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions (MAHASAGAR) vision.

Fernando, who is on a three-day official visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi before holding bilateral discussions with Swaminathan.

"The deliberations focused on strengthening maritime security cooperation, institutionalised training and capacity-building initiatives. The high-level engagement reaffirms the deep-rooted maritime bonds between India and Sri Lanka and contributes to sustained peace and stability across the IOR, in line with India's vision of MAHASAGAR," the Indian Navy said on X.

--IANS

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