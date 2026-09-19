India, South Africa hold first Army-to-Army Staff Talks to deepen defence cooperation

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) India and South Africa held their first Army-to-Army Staff Talks in New Delhi, with discussions centred on deepening bilateral defence cooperation through greater training exchanges and joint capacity-building initiatives.

Following the meeting, the Indian Army took to X on Saturday and posted: “The maiden India–South Africa Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) were held in New Delhi from 16–18 September 2026. Both sides held discussions on avenues of enhancing bilateral defence cooperation through expanding training exchanges and joint capacity building, marking a significant step forward in strengthening military-to-military ties."

According to the Indian Army, the South African delegation also visited the Indian Army’s AI infusion initiatives and the 505 Army Base Workshop, gaining insights into technology-driven transformation and indigenous defence capabilities.

The Army-to-Army talks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and global issues of mutual interest.

Last week, PM Modi and Ramaphosa reviewed the progress achieved in diverse areas of cooperation and exchanged views on the multi-faceted strategic partnership between India and South Africa.

"They affirmed that the close and longstanding relations between India and South Africa is rooted in shared historical struggles, strong cultural affinities, robust economic ties, and deep people-to-people connections," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned in a statement.

PM Modi stated that India and South Africa will work closely for Africa's progress, the priorities of the Global South, and a more balanced global order.

"Delighted to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Delhi. We reviewed the full breadth of the India-South Africa Strategic Partnership including: The India-SACU trade agreement. Mining and critical minerals. Infrastructure. Food security. DPI and emerging technologies. Skilling. Our partnership is rooted in history and firmly focused on the future. We will work closely for Africa’s progress, the priorities of the Global South and a more balanced global order," PM Modi posted on X, following the meeting.

--IANS

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