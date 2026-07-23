India and Slovakia discuss progress in Comprehensive Partnership, preparations for upcoming visits

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) India and Slovakia on Thursday held discussion on the continued progress in the Comprehensive Partnership and preparations for upcoming high-level visits in both directions.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Additional Secretary Pooja Kapur and Slovakia's Ambassador to India Robert Maxian in New Delhi.

"Great to meet Pooja Kapur Additional Secretary MEA India. Productive and forward-looking discussion on the continued progress in the India-Slovakia Comprehensive Partnership and preparations for upcoming high-level visits in both directions. Looking forward to further strengthening the excellent ties," Maxian posted on X after the meeting.

On July 14, Slovakia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Juraj Blanar, met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New York and expressed the European nation's support for India's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Describing the meeting between EAM Jaishankar and Blanar as "very productive", Maxian stated that the two ministers discussed preparations for Slovakia's V4 Presidency and the V4+India format, effective multilateralism, UN Security Council reform and cooperation on global security challenges.

"Very productive meeting between Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar and India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar reaffirmed the growing strategic partnership between Slovakia and India. The ministers discussed preparations for Slovakia's V4 Presidency and the V4+India format, effective multilateralism, UN Security Council reform and cooperation on global security challenges," the Slovakian diplomat wrote on X.

"Slovakia officially expressed its support for India's candidature for a non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council, while India had earlier extended its support for Slovakia's candidature. This India-Slovakia mutual endorsement reflects deep trust, comprehensive partnership and the excellent quality of bilateral relations," he added.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day State Visit to Slovakia. During his visit, PM Modi met his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini, discussing diverse subjects with them during their talks in Bratislava. Slovakia also conferred its highest honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on PM Modi.

--IANS

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