India showcases climate‑resilient, women‑led agriculture at SIAL Paris: Report

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) India used its role as Partner Country at SIAL Paris 2026 to showcase climate-resilient farming and women-led agricultural enterprises, a new report has said, adding that the country also advanced opportunities for Indian food producers in European markets.

India showcased its agricultural diversity and technology-driven sustainable practices aimed at improving productivity at the event, the report from Times of Oman said.

Presenting its pavilion under the theme "Feeding Our Tomorrow", India highlighted the contribution of small farmers to agricultural resilience, sustainability and self-sufficiency.

Jawed Ashraf, chairman of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and former Indian ambassador to France and Monaco, said Indian agriculture has shifted to climate-resilient practices through lower chemical use, better traceability and technology-enabled farming.

Among the innovations showcased were drones, sensors, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies that help farmers manage water, fertilisers and crop protection more efficiently, the publication said.

A certified agricultural drone pilot from Nashik, Maharashtra was showcased, using which an acre can be sprayed and seeded in seven or eight minutes down a full day’s work, while water consumption dropped from 200 litres to 10 litres.

"The India pavilion also highlighted packaged, ready-to-eat and premium food products, alongside geographical indication (GI)-tagged products such as Naga chilli and Mithila makhana. The participation underscored the potential of India’s diverse agricultural output to reach international markets," the report said.

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) is considering setting up offices in European cities, including Frankfurt, Paris, Milan and Rotterdam, to strengthen market connections.

“The India-EU free trade agreement, concluded in January 2026 could further expand opportunities for Indian farmers and MSMEs, provided they meet European market requirements,” the report noted.

Another recent report said that India and the European Union aim to finalise a trade pact within three months, addressing issues related to agriculture, sustainability, and market access in a deal that could transform global commerce.

—IANS

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