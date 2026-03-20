India scripting a decisive chapter in global energy landscape: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is scripting a decisive chapter in the global energy landscape, driven by a strong push towards electrification, clean energy and manufacturing.

Prime Minister Modi shared an article written by Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik, highlighting the rapid transformation of India’s energy sector.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister emphasised that the country’s energy transition is being guided by practical policy decisions and a clear focus on self-reliance.

He noted that India’s efforts in expanding clean energy capacity, boosting electrification, and strengthening domestic manufacturing are helping it emerge as a key player in the global energy space.

"Union MoS Shripad Naik highlights that India’s energy transition is being driven by pragmatic policy and a clear push towards Aatmanirbharta,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“With a strong focus on electrification, clean energy and manufacturing, India is shaping a decisive chapter in the global energy landscape,” Prime Minister Modi added.

Earlier this week, PM Modi urged the global investor community to "make, invest, innovate, and scale" in the domestic power sector.

In a written message read out by Union Power Secretary Pankaj Aggarwal during the 'Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in the national capital, PM Modi said India stands at a defining moment in its energy journey as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

"I invite the global community to make in India, innovate in India, invest in India, and scale with India. I am confident this summit will catalyse meaningful dialogue and enduring partnerships to power India's growth," Prime Minister said.

Speaking about the Summit, PM Modi said that it aims to bring the entire power and energy ecosystem onto a single platform to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and chart a shared path for power sector growth and improving lives.

--IANS

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