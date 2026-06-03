PM Modi congratulates Denmark counterpart Frederiksen for 'remarkable' third consecutive term

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Mette Frederiksen on assuming office for the third consecutive term as Denmark’s Prime Minister, underscoring the robust partnership between both nations that remains rooted in mutual trust and shared values.

PM Modi said he looked forward to working closely with Frederiksen to further strengthen the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and elevate bilateral cooperation.

“Congratulations to my friend Ms. Mette Frederiksen on assuming office as the Prime Minister of Denmark for a remarkable third consecutive term. India and Denmark share an enduring partnership founded on mutual trust, shared values, and a common commitment to a sustainable future. I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Frederiksen to further strengthen the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and take our cooperation to new heights for the benefit of our peoples,” PM Modi posted on X.

Frederiksen on Monday said that she has succeeded in forming a new four-party government following a 69-day coalition-building process, the longest in the country's history.

Speaking after meeting King Frederik X, Frederiksen said the new cabinet will include the Social Democrats, the Socialist People's Party, the Social Liberal Party, and the Moderates.

Frederiksen described the negotiations as "long and difficult," saying that although "a lot has been difficult," the process ultimately "had to succeed."

Denmark held parliamentary elections on March 24. While Frederiksen's Social Democrats remained the largest party, they suffered significant losses, leaving neither the left-leaning nor right-leaning blocs with a parliamentary majority, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with Frederiksen in Norway's Oslo, discussing bilateral ties.

Following the meeting, PM Modi took to X and posted, "Had a fruitful meeting with Mette Frederiksen in Oslo. The India-Denmark friendship has been making remarkable progress over the recent years. Cooperation has expanded in sectors like water resources, clean energy, shipping, and food processing. The coming years can see similar synergy in FinTech, industries, defence, innovation, and more. Invited Danish pension funds to expand their investments in India. We are very confident that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will have a major impact on both our economies.”

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Modi and leaders of other Nordic nations in Oslo following the third India–Nordic Summit, Frederiksen highlighted India's position as a major global player and said that Nordic countries' cooperation with "one of the greatest powers" can bring stability, prosperity, and unity amid global uncertainties.

--IANS

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